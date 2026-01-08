Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO Of Merck Foundation, Named One Of '100 Most Influential Africans 2025' Alongside Presidents Of Ango...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--, has been recognized as one of theby the prestigious. This special edition spotlights, the leaders and change-makers shaping Africa's present and future, selected for their influence in driving transformation across the continent and beyond.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation who also served as Member of Egyptian Senate, expressed,“I am deeply honoured to be recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans by New African (UK), to be named alongside the esteemed leaders of our continent, including the Presidents of Angola, Ghana, and South Africa, as well as many other esteemed change makers. This is a great achievement, congratulations to all.

“This recognition is very special to me, as it acknowledges our continued efforts to build and strengthen healthcare capacity, empower women living with infertility, and support girl education and create a lasting impact across Africa.”

Under her leadership, Merck Foundation has provided 2500 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries, across 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

“I am proud that many of our alumni have become the first specialists in their respective countries. We are building a lasting legacy in Africa,” she added.

Over the past 13 years, Dr. Rasha, CEO of Merck Foundation has worked closely with more than 33 African and Asian First Ladies as Ambassadors of Merck Foundation“More Than a Mother”, a strong movement she created to empower women living with infertility through access to information, education, health and change of mindset.

Moreover, through their 'Educating Linda' program, Merck Foundation is providing annually around 1200 scholarships to African schoolgirls from 19 countries, enabling them to complete their studies and reach their potential.

Additionally, she is spearheading several Community Awareness initiatives including Children Storybook, Animation Films, Health Media Trainings, Songs, annual Awards for best Media, Film, Song and Fashion Designs and many more to address critical and sensitive social and health issues.

Learn more about:

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink