Bluefive Capital Named GP For China-Backed Fund

BlueFive Capital has been appointed as the first General Partner for a newly established fund-of-funds created by CICC Capital, marking a strategic partnership that brings together global asset management expertise with Chinese industrial capital. The mandate also reflects the involvement of HBIS Group, one of the world's largest steelmakers, whose industrial priorities will shape the investment direction of the vehicle.

The fund-of-funds structure is designed to deploy capital through a blend of commitments to specialist investment funds and selective direct investments. Its focus spans established industrial segments alongside growth areas such as advanced materials, new energy technologies and next-generation information technology, sectors that Chinese policymakers and corporates have prioritised as engines of long-term competitiveness.

BlueFive Capital, a global investment platform with operations across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, will oversee strategy, manager selection and portfolio construction as General Partner. The appointment positions the firm at the centre of a vehicle intended to bridge institutional capital with industrial transformation themes tied closely to HBIS Group's operational roadmap.

CICC Capital, the private equity arm of China International Capital Corporation, has expanded its fund-of-funds activity as part of a broader push to channel capital into sectors aligned with national industrial upgrading. As a subsidiary of the investment bank, CICC Capital manages a wide range of private equity, growth and infrastructure strategies, often partnering with large state-linked and corporate sponsors.

HBIS Group's participation adds an industrial anchor to the structure. The steelmaker has been seeking exposure to technologies that can improve production efficiency, reduce emissions and support diversification beyond conventional steelmaking. By pairing a fund-of-funds approach with the ability to invest directly, the vehicle offers flexibility to back both financial managers and operating businesses that complement HBIS's long-term objectives.

Industry analysts view the appointment as a signal of growing collaboration between Chinese capital providers and international fund managers. Fund-of-funds vehicles backed by corporate sponsors have gained traction as a way to access specialist expertise, diversify risk and accelerate learning in unfamiliar sectors. For BlueFive Capital, the role offers an opportunity to scale its presence in Asia while applying its global network to source managers and deals.

The investment scope reflects broader shifts in capital allocation within China's industrial ecosystem. Advanced materials and new energy are central to efforts to strengthen supply chains and meet environmental targets, while next-generation information technology underpins automation, digitalisation and data-driven manufacturing. By targeting these areas, the fund aligns financial returns with strategic industrial outcomes.

BlueFive Capital's responsibilities will include due diligence on external managers, structuring co-investments and ensuring governance standards across the portfolio. The firm has positioned itself as a bridge between institutional investors and complex cross-border opportunities, a profile that aligns with the needs of a fund backed by both a major financial institution and an industrial conglomerate.

CICC Capital's fund-of-funds strategy has evolved alongside regulatory and market changes in China's private equity landscape. As domestic fundraising conditions fluctuate and competition for high-quality assets intensifies, partnerships with global managers are seen as a way to enhance diversification and access differentiated deal flow. The presence of HBIS Group further differentiates the vehicle by embedding industrial logic into investment decisions.

For HBIS Group, the structure offers more than financial exposure. Direct investments can serve as strategic stakes in technologies or platforms that may later be integrated into its operations or supply chain. This approach mirrors a wider trend among large manufacturing groups that are increasingly using investment vehicles to scout innovation and secure optionality in emerging technologies.

Market participants note that the fund's dual-track investment model could appeal to managers seeking strategic capital alongside financial backing. Fund commitments provide access to established teams with sector expertise, while direct investments allow targeted bets on companies closely aligned with HBIS's priorities. The balance between the two will be shaped by market conditions and the availability of suitable opportunities.

