Kerala Beggar Death Mystery: ₹4.5 Lakh, Banned Notes, Saudi Riyals Found

A bizarre and unexpected discovery has gripped Alappuzha district in Kerala after a man, believed to be a beggar, was found dead following a scooter accident in Charummoodu. The man, who local hospital records listed as Anil Kishore Thaiparambil of Kayamkulam, was initially taken to a nearby hospital with injuries from being hit by a scooter on Monday evening. Officials noted that he returned to the road despite medical advice and was later found dead outside a shop the next morning.

When the Nooranad police examined the belongings found near his body, they uncovered a shocking amount of cash packed in plastic tins and purses - totalling more than ₹4.5 lakh (₹4,52,207). The stash included banned ₹2,000 banknotes as well as Saudi riyal currency, sealed with cellophane tape inside five containers.

Police officers, Panchayat member Philip Oommen, and village officials counted and documented the cash, which astonished local residents accustomed to seeing the man beg for alms. Many in the community expressed surprise that someone who appeared to live a marginal existence could have accumulated such substantial savings.

No relatives have come forward to identify the deceased or claim the money, prompting the authorities to plan to deposit the cash with the appropriate court. Inspector S. Sreekumar confirmed that without claimants, the funds will be produced before the court as unclaimed property.

The discovery has sparked curiosity and questions about the man's life - and why someone who seemed to rely on begging might have amassed significant cash holdings. As authorities continue their investigation, the unusual case highlights the hidden stories that can lie beneath seemingly ordinary lives.