Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tajikistan's Khujand Sets Stage For Tourism Growth With New Projects

Tajikistan's Khujand Sets Stage For Tourism Growth With New Projects


2026-01-08 03:05:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 8. New investment projects in the public catering sector are being implemented along the Syr Darya riverbank in Tajikistan's Khujand as part of efforts to develop the tourism sector, Trend reports via the administration of Sughd region.

As part of the preparations for the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence, the construction of new branded restaurants is currently underway, including the expansion of the renowned "Forel" restaurant.

These initiatives are designed to enhance the city's tourism infrastructure and increase its appeal to visitors to the region.

Moreover, the authorities anticipate that the completion of these projects will generate new employment opportunities and broaden the range of services within the tourism and hospitality sectors.

According to the regional administration, the development of the Syr Darya riverfront is a key component of a comprehensive program aimed at improving and modernizing Khujand's urban landscape.

MENAFN08012026000187011040ID1110571457



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search