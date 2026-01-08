Tajikistan's Khujand Sets Stage For Tourism Growth With New Projects
As part of the preparations for the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence, the construction of new branded restaurants is currently underway, including the expansion of the renowned "Forel" restaurant.
These initiatives are designed to enhance the city's tourism infrastructure and increase its appeal to visitors to the region.
Moreover, the authorities anticipate that the completion of these projects will generate new employment opportunities and broaden the range of services within the tourism and hospitality sectors.
According to the regional administration, the development of the Syr Darya riverfront is a key component of a comprehensive program aimed at improving and modernizing Khujand's urban landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment