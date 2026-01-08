Tajikistan's Khujand Sets Stage For Tourism Growth With New Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)New investment projects in the public catering sector are being implemented along the Syr Darya riverbank in Tajikistan's Khujand as part of efforts to develop the tourism sector, Trend reports via the administration of Sughd region.

As part of the preparations for the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence, the construction of new branded restaurants is currently underway, including the expansion of the renowned "Forel" restaurant.

These initiatives are designed to enhance the city's tourism infrastructure and increase its appeal to visitors to the region.

Moreover, the authorities anticipate that the completion of these projects will generate new employment opportunities and broaden the range of services within the tourism and hospitality sectors.

According to the regional administration, the development of the Syr Darya riverfront is a key component of a comprehensive program aimed at improving and modernizing Khujand's urban landscape.