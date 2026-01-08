Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al Misnad Meets First Lady Of Cyprus

Al Misnad Meets First Lady Of Cyprus


2026-01-08 02:09:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met in Nicosia yesterday with First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus H E Philippa Karsera-Christodoulides. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the fields of education and cultural diplomacy. They also discussed support for unaccompanied children, in addition to several other topics of mutual interest.

MENAFN08012026000063011010ID1110571335



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search