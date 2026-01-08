Al Misnad Meets First Lady Of Cyprus

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met in Nicosia yesterday with First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus H E Philippa Karsera-Christodoulides. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the fields of education and cultural diplomacy. They also discussed support for unaccompanied children, in addition to several other topics of mutual interest.