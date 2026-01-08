Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Closes Wednesday with Gains


2026-01-08 02:06:20
(MENAFN) Borsa Istanbul's flagship index achieved an unprecedented milestone Wednesday, settling at a historic peak of 12,028.84 points—marking a marginal 0.04% advance from the prior session's close.

The BIST 100 index opened trading at 12,071.36 points, climbing 5.06 points beyond Tuesday's landmark session when the benchmark first breached the symbolic 12,000-point barrier. Intraday fluctuations saw the gauge touch a session low of 11,990.25 before rallying to a daily zenith of 12,124.58.

Market capitalization for the composite index stood at approximately 11.91 trillion Turkish liras—equivalent to $277.3 billion—while transaction volumes reached 167.6 billion liras ($3.89 billion) throughout the Wednesday session.

Index performance revealed mixed sentiment among constituents, with 54 component stocks posting gains while 43 securities declined relative to Tuesday's closing levels.

Commodities and currency markets showed notable movements by 6:20 pm local time (1520GMT). Gold pricing reached $4,425.75 per ounce, while Brent crude petroleum traded near $60.10 per barrel.

Foreign exchange rates reflected the lira trading at 43.0400 against the US dollar, 50.3290 versus the euro, and 58.0490 relative to the British pound.

