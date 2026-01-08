403
Homeland Security Secretary announces new waterway barrier plan
(MENAFN) Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that the United States will install more than 500 miles (804 kilometers) of barriers across waterways along the border.
"The Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are deploying over 500 miles of border barrier in the form of water barriers," Noem told reporters in Brownsville, Texas, near the Mexican border.
She explained that over 130 miles of barriers have already been contracted and are ready for placement. The structures will consist of floating buoys, each measuring between 4 and 5 feet in diameter and extending up to 15 feet in length.
Noem noted that CBP is coordinating with Texas officials and the US International Boundary Water Commission to ensure proper installation and durability of the barriers.
According to her, the barriers "will make it much harder for illegal aliens to drug smugglers and human traffickers to cross the river and other waterways where they will be deployed." She added that the measure is intended not only to strengthen security for patrol agents and protect Americans, but also to discourage undocumented migrants from attempting dangerous crossings, thereby saving lives.
