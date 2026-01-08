Bumper Sugarcane Harvest In Trichy Brings Cheer To Farmers For Pongal

Sugarcane farmers across several regions of Trichy district, including Thiruvalar Cholai, Vayalur, Thuraiyur and Musiri, are witnessing a bumper harvest this season, bringing cheer ahead of the Pongal festival

Bumper Harvest and Fair Procurement

According to farmers, sugarcane cultivation this year has yielded well across nearly 200 acres, reflecting favourable weather conditions and improved farming practices. The harvest has provided a timely boost to farmers' income during the festive season.

" More than 70 acres in this locality are under sugarcane cultivation. Procurement is carried out directly through cooperative societies, without political interference or commission demands, ensuring transparency and fair prices." Ganesamoorthy, a sugarcane farmer from Thiruvalar Cholai, said to ANI on Thursday.

"Sugarcane is procured directly through cooperative societies without any political interference or commission demands. This ensures fair prices for farmers," Ganesamoorthy added.

Farmers expressed satisfaction over the procurement mechanism and said the bumper yield has raised hopes for better returns and economic stability in the region.

The Harvest Festival of Pongal

The Pongal festival is set to start on January 15, which marks the last day of the Tamil month called 'Marghazi'. The first day of the festival is called Bhogi Pongal.

The festival is observed over 4 days in the state. The first day of the festival is called Bhogi, the second day is called Thai Pongal, the third day is called Mattu Pongal, and the fourth day is called Kaanum Pongal.

The word 'Pongal' in Tamil means 'to boil'; it is also the name of a sweet dish made from boiled rice, moong dal, milk, and jaggery, which is prepared specifically to mark the harvest festival.

The festival celebrates the harvesting of crops, including sugarcane, rice and turmeric and falls around the same time as Lohri and Makar Sankranti in mid-January each year. It is essentially a thanksgiving festival in which farmers thank nature, the Sun God, and farm animals for helping produce crops, while others thank the farmers for their efforts.

Government Announces Pongal Aid

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday announced a Pongal festival cash assistance of Rs 3,000 for all rice ration card-holding families across the state, extending the benefit to families residing in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps as well.

The move aims to help households celebrate Pongal, the traditional Tamil harvest festival, in a more festive and inclusive manner.

According to a state government press release, the cash gift will be distributed ahead of the festival through fair price shops, along with the customary Pongal gift hamper and clothing.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure all arrangements are completed before Pongal, so beneficiaries receive assistance without delay.

Pongal, one of the most significant festivals for Tamils worldwide, marks thanksgiving to nature, the sun, farm animals, and farmers. It is traditionally celebrated as a family festival symbolising prosperity, gratitude, and togetherness.

To facilitate the celebrations, the Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced a Pongal gift package comprising one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar, and one full-length sugarcane for all eligible beneficiaries.

The government estimates that a total of 2,22,01,710 rice ration card-holding families and families living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps will benefit from the Pongal assistance this year.

In addition, dhotis and sarees meant for Pongal distribution have already been dispatched to all districts, officials said.

The Rs 3,000 cash assistance is expected to provide additional financial relief to households amid rising living costs and to help families meet festival-related expenses.

The state government described the initiative as part of its commitment to social welfare and inclusive development.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)