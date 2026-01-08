Over 90 Pc Indian Professionals Plan To Use AI In Job Search In 2026: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) More than 90 per cent professionals in India plan to use artificial intelligence (AI) to search for jobs in 2026, according to a report on Thursday.

The report by professional network platform LinkedIn showed that AI has moved from a productivity aid to a confidence-builder for Indian job seekers, with 66 per cent believing that AI boosts their interview confidence.

Amid the rise of AI in the hiring process, rapidly shifting skill requirements for today's jobs, and an increasingly competitive, but selective, job market 84 per cent said they feel unprepared to find a new job, although 72 per cent say they're actively seeking a new role in 2026.

While 87 per cent noted being comfortable using AI at work, many feel uncertain about how it's being used in hiring. About 77 per cent professionals said there are too many stages in the process, and 66 per cent find it increasingly impersonal.

"AI is now a foundational part of how careers are built and how talent is evaluated across India's job market. What professionals need most is a clear understanding of how their skills translate into opportunity and how hiring decisions are actually made,” said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and Sr. Managing Editor, LinkedIn India News.

“When used with purpose, AI tools can bridge that gap by helping people identify the roles they're right for, prepare with intent, and focus their learning where it matters most. That's where LinkedIn helps job seekers and hirers meet the moment,” Banerjee added.

According to LinkedIn data, applicants per open role in India have more than doubled since early 2022, intensifying competition and leaving many unprepared. In addition to job seekers, nearly 74 per cent of Indian recruiters also said it's become harder over the last year to find qualified talent. The challenge is reshaping career paths.

Almost a third (32 per cent) of Gen X job seekers are now considering new functions or roles, while 32 per cent of Gen Z are looking for roles outside their current industry.

LinkedIn's India Jobs on the Rise report highlighted that Prompt Engineer, AI Engineer, and Software Engineer will be the three fastest-growing roles this year. The rankings also showed healthy demand across sales and brand strategy, cybersecurity, and advisory functions.