U.S. Says to Install New Colombian President, “Fix Cuba, Nicaragua”
(MENAFN) Republican Senator Rick Scott announced Washington's intention to establish a new president in Colombia while promising to "fix" Cuba and Nicaragua in a sweeping declaration of regional intervention.
The US Senator made these statements during an interview conducted days after American special forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a Caracas operation.
President Donald Trump framed the Venezuelan seizure as enforcement of the Monroe Doctrine—a policy guaranteeing American supremacy throughout the Western Hemisphere—and stated US corporations must obtain access to Venezuela's extensive oil wealth.
Trump's maneuvers will "change Latin America," Scott told media on Wednesday. "We're gonna fix Cuba, Nicaragua will be fixed. Next year, we'll get a new president in Colombia," the senator stated, proclaiming that "democracy is coming back to this hemisphere."
Washington initially established trade embargoes and punitive measures against socialist-governed Cuba and Nicaragua during Cold War tensions. In 2024, American officials imposed sanctions on Colombia's leftist leader, Gustavo Petro, whom Trump charged with assisting narcotics syndicates. Petro refuted these accusations and has sharply rebuked Trump for authorizing attacks on suspected drug-trafficking vessels in Caribbean territory.
When press members questioned him aboard Air Force One on Sunday regarding potential military strikes against Colombia, Trump answered, "It sounds good to me."
Petro, formerly associated with a communist militant faction, rejected Trump's threats. "I swore after the 1989 peace agreement never to touch a weapon again, but for the sake of the homeland, I will take up arms once more, even though I do not want to," he posted on X earlier this week.
The US Department of Justice brought charges against Maduro and Flores for drug-trafficking and weapons offenses; both defendants entered not guilty pleas when presented before a New York judge on Monday. Venezuelan authorities denounced the American mission as sovereignty violation, with Acting President Delcy Rodriguez refusing foreign control of the nation.
