TN Tops Dengue Cases In 2025, Death Toll Remains Low Due To Strong Surveillance

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has reported the highest number of dengue cases in the country in 2025, even as the death toll has remained relatively low due to early detection and prompt medical intervention, according to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry.

Between January and November 2025, the state recorded 20,866 dengue cases and 12 deaths. Health officials attributed the high case count not to an uncontrolled outbreak, but to the strength of Tamil Nadu's disease surveillance and reporting system, which tracks infections from the primary health centre (PHC) level to secondary and tertiary care hospitals.

Among the southern states, Kerala reported the highest number of dengue-related deaths, with 49 fatalities and 10,239 cases during the same period.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,384 cases and five deaths, while Telangana recorded 8,139 cases with no deaths, and Karnataka reported 6,759 cases, also without any fatalities.

Tamil Nadu's dengue trend over the past five years showed a steady rise in reported cases. In 2021, the state logged 6,039 cases and eight deaths, followed by 6,430 cases and eight deaths in 2022. In 2023, cases rose to 9,121 with 12 deaths, and in 2024, the state recorded a sharp spike of 27,378 cases and 13 deaths.

Health department officials said the consistently low mortality rate reflects the effectiveness of early diagnosis, clinical monitoring, and immediate treatment protocols.

“The surveillance mechanism in Tamil Nadu is robust, and cases are captured accurately across all levels of healthcare,” an official said.

According to Dr Janani Sankar, Medical Director, dengue cases have begun declining since the last week of December.“We are now seeing more cases of typhoid, diarrhoea, dysentery, and respiratory infections. These are largely linked to winter conditions and travel-related factors,” she said.

Echoing this view, Dr S. Chandrasekar, Head of General Medicine at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, said dengue cases usually persist until February but began falling earlier this year due to reduced rainfall, particularly in Chennai.

“Mosquito breeding comes down during winter, leading to fewer dengue cases. However, people must continue safe water storage practices, as uncovered containers can still become breeding grounds,” he cautioned.

Health authorities continue to urge public vigilance, stressing that prevention remains key even as case numbers decline.