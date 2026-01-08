Dr. Aaron Bach is a Lecturer in Exercise Science in the School of Health Sciences and Social Work at Griffith University. His research focuses on human physiology with an emphasis on heat risk mitigation strategies, and working, exercising and living in extreme heat.

