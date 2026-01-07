Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai And Delta Districts Brace For Heavy Rain As Bay Of Bengal Depression Intensifies

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai and surrounding districts may see heavy rainfall this weekend as the northeast monsoon stretches into January, with a Bay of Bengal system intensifying and prompting IMD alerts across coastal and delta regions

A weather system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is expected to strengthen further while moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast. Located over 1,200 km from Chennai, it may bring widespread rainfall across coastal and delta districts over the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow and orange alerts for north coastal, delta, and adjoining districts from January 9. Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet are likely to receive heavy rainfall of 6–12 cm on January 10 and 11, while Tiruvallur may see intense spells. Delta districts such as Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur could face very heavy rain.

Meteorologists say the northeast monsoon extending into January is not uncommon. Historical data shows similar patterns occurring frequently over the past century. Chennai has recorded above-normal January rainfall in recent years, with this month already crossing its average rainfall mark.