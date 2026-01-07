403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Capital Power
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:43 AM EST - Capital Power: Today announced the extension of its summer tolling agreement for the Arlington facility with the current counterparty, an investment-grade utility. The agreement extends the existing 2031 agreement through October 2038 providing 13 years of contracted revenue and positioning Capital Power for continued growth and value creation in the U.S. southwest. Capital Power shares T are trading up $2.14 at $61.01.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment