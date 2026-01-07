Brooklyn Slip And Fall Lawyer Samantha Kucher Explains Critical Medical Deadlines After A Slip And Fall

Brooklyn, NY - After a slip and fall accident, many victims delay seeking medical attention because they believe their injuries are minor or will resolve on their own. However, Brooklyn slip and fall lawyer Samantha Kucher of the Kucher Law Group ( ) warns that waiting too long to see a doctor can seriously hurt both health and a legal case.

Brooklyn slip and fall lawyer Samantha Kucher regularly sees the legal consequences of treatment delays. She notes that insurance companies often interpret hesitation as a sign that injuries are not serious or may not be related to the accident.“Even a one-week gap between the fall and the first doctor visit can weaken a claim,” the Brooklyn slip and fall attorney explains.

Samantha Kucher stresses that getting medical attention within the first 24 to 72 hours after a fall is vital.“That 72-hour window is more than just a health recommendation,” says the Brooklyn slip and fall lawyer.“It creates a medical record that directly connects injuries to the accident, which is often the foundation of a strong claim.”

For slip and fall victims in Brooklyn, this medical window plays a critical role in establishing proof of injury. Injuries like concussions, whiplash, and soft tissue damage often do not appear immediately, making a timely medical evaluation even more essential. Brooklyn slip and fall lawyer Samantha Kucher urges individuals not to ignore early signs or hope symptoms will fade on their own.

“Waiting more than a few days to see a doctor gives insurance companies grounds to argue injuries are unrelated to the fall or less serious than claimed,” Kucher says. That delay can significantly reduce compensation, or eliminate it entirely, under New York's comparative negligence laws.

Aside from medical care, timing also plays a role in meeting legal deadlines. In New York, most slip and fall victims have three years from the date of the accident to file a lawsuit. But if the fall occurs on government property, the deadlines are much shorter. Victims must file a Notice of Claim within just 90 days, followed by a lawsuit within one year and 90 days.

“Missing these deadlines typically ends the right to compensation, no matter how strong the case might be,” says Samantha Kucher. She cautions that many people are unaware of these shorter timelines until it's too late, particularly in cases involving city-owned buildings or sidewalks.

Even when treatment is delayed for valid reasons, like travel, difficulty getting a doctor's appointment, or other emergencies, Kucher advises documenting those explanations clearly. A written symptom diary, detailed medical records, and consistent follow-up care can help preserve a claim and provide necessary context for any gaps in treatment.

Kucher points out that New York courts enforce these legal deadlines strictly. The statute of limitations begins on the date of the fall, not when the injuries are discovered. This makes early action crucial, even if symptoms seem mild at first.“If a person fell and hit their head or feels pain that worsens over time, they need to see a doctor and document everything,” she says.

Proper medical documentation also increases the likelihood of a fair settlement. Insurance adjusters tend to offer better compensation when medical records clearly outline the injury timeline and treatment path.“Strong medical evidence often leads to faster settlements because the defense cannot easily dispute damages,” Kucher explains.

For those pursuing a claim, following the treatment plan without interruptions is another key factor. Insurance companies often reduce compensation when patients skip appointments, delay therapy, or stop treatment early. Kucher advises clients to communicate with their healthcare providers and attorneys if financial or logistical issues make it hard to continue care.

Clear documentation, like medical reports, injury photographs, and written accounts of symptoms, can all help prove the severity and cause of injuries. Samantha Kucher emphasizes that slip and fall victims should start collecting evidence immediately, even before speaking with an insurance adjuster.

She also recommends hiring legal representation early.“An attorney can handle communication with insurers, gather evidence, and make sure they don't miss critical deadlines,” Kucher says. The sooner an attorney is involved, the better the chances of protecting both the health and right to compensation.

Falls in places like apartment buildings, grocery stores, or public sidewalks are more common during the winter months in Brooklyn. Kucher urges anyone who has slipped and fallen to seek both medical care and legal advice as soon as possible. Even if an injury seems minor at first, the long-term consequences can be significant.

Samantha Kucher and the Kucher Law Group are committed to helping Brooklyn residents understand their legal options after a fall.“Prompt medical care creates a clear timeline, strengthens credibility, and gives the attorney solid evidence to negotiate higher settlements,” she says. For those facing medical bills, lost income, and ongoing recovery, early action can make all the difference.

Slip and fall victims don't have unlimited time to take action. Acting quickly, both medically and legally, gives them the most favorable chance to recover physically and financially.

About Kucher Law Group:

Kucher Law Group represents injury victims across Brooklyn and the greater New York area. Founded by attorney Samantha Kucher, the firm focuses on helping clients recover compensation for slip and fall accidents, vehicle collisions, and other injury cases. The firm is committed to thorough investigations, clear communication, and advocating for fair outcomes in and out of court.

