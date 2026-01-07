$5.69 Bn New Product Forecasting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Analysis And Long-Term Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.69 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Component: Software, Hardware, Services By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises By End-User: Retailers, Manufacturers, Distributors, E-Commerce
Subsegments:
- By Software: Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services
Companies Featured
- Amazon Web Services Incorporated Google LLC Microsoft Corporation International Business Machines Corporation Oracle Corporation Salesforce Incorporated SAP SE Infor Incorporated Alteryx Incorporated Kinaxis Incorporated Anaplan Incorporated DataRobot Incorporated Board International S.A. H2O Incorporated NextGen Invent RapidMiner Incorporated SAS Institute Inc. Ikigai Labs ImpactiveAI Panorad AI
