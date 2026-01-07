403
Analysis Finds Most Pharmaceutical Price Changes Modest Despite Notable Outliers
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- January is traditionally a peak period for pharmaceutical list price adjustments. The AnalySource team analyzed Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) package pricing changes for all single-source prescription products with effective dates surrounding the new year, spanning December 1, 2025 through February 28, 2026. Overall, the analysis shows that most price changes were modest, though a small number of notable outliers were observed.
Among the products reviewed, 469 products experienced a change to WAC package pricing. Of those, only seven products reported price decreases, while 31 products recorded price increases of 10% or greater. These figures underscore that large price movements remain the exception rather than the norm, even during peak annual pricing cycles.
Several significant outliers stood out in the data. Sandoz's CIMERLI, a product in the ophthalmic therapeutic area, reported an 85.29% decrease in WAC package price, representing the largest reduction observed during the period. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Hospira/Pfizer reported WAC package price increases exceeding 300% for multiple products commonly used in hospital and acute care settings, including Verapamil HCl, Lorazepam, Naloxone HCl, and Hydromorphone HCl, with increases ranging from 318% to 377%. Products in these categories often serve critical care, emergency, or inpatient needs, where pricing dynamics may differ from those of outpatient or retail-dispensed therapies.
Other notable movements included Sprout Pharmaceuticals, which reported a 110.64% increase for ADDYI, a branded product indicated for sexual function disorders. Novo Nordisk reported 3% WAC package price increases for Ozempic and Rybelsus, both widely used metabolic therapies, alongside 6% increases for Esperoct and Sogroya, specialty products used in rare disease and endocrine-related indications. These changes reflect a more measured pricing approach across different therapeutic segments within the same portfolio.
Several manufacturers exhibited mixed pricing strategies, adjusting WAC package prices in different directions within their portfolios. Boehringer Ingelheim reported price increases of 2% for Ofev, Pradaxa, and Gilotrif, spanning respiratory, cardiovascular, and oncology therapeutic areas, while simultaneously reporting a 44.39% price decrease for multiple products during the same timeframe. Pfizer reported WAC package price increases between 3% and 5% for Ibrance, Lorbrena, Vizimpro, and Elelyso, as well as a 15% increase for its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, while also reporting a 4.7% decrease for Xeljanz, a therapy used in inflammatory conditions.
Outside of these exceptions, most manufacturers reported modest WAC package price increases in the range of 2% to 6%, consistent with historical annual pricing patterns. Across therapeutic areas, these adjustments align with routine pricing activity that may reflect factors such as product lifecycle stage, competitive dynamics, manufacturing considerations, and regulatory developments, including new indications or updated labeling approvals.
While additional list price adjustments are expected later this month, early indications suggest that the majority of products will continue to reflect modest pricing changes, with limited outliers. The AnalySource team will continue to monitor these developments closely and will provide further updates as additional information becomes available.
