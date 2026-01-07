403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Influential Women Profiles Estella Elizabeth Evans Hamilton: Educational Consultant And Advocate For Student Success
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Experienced Educator and Founder of G‐SAP Life Empowers Students Through Goal‐Setting, Academic Wellness, and Identity Development
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma - Estella Elizabeth Evans Hamilton, a seasoned educational leader and aspiring consultant with over 32 years of experience, is dedicated to transforming the educational landscape. As a proud graduate of Oral Roberts University with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education, and a Master's Degree in Teaching, Learning and Leadership from Oklahoma State University, Estella's commitment to academic excellence has driven her professional journey, culminating in her current role as the Founder of G-SAP Life (Goal Setting and Action Planning Life), a pioneering process aimed at enhancing student academic wellness, performance and self-efficacy.
Throughout her impressive career, Estella has played a vital role in shaping young minds, particularly during her 15 years as an Assistant Principal at Union Public Schools in the Tulsa Metropolitan Area. Managing over 1,100 ninth-grade students at a prominent 6A high school, she implemented strategic academic wellness initiatives that focused on goal setting, action planning, and intrinsic motivation. Under her guidance, student engagement soared, achieving a remarkable 99% matriculation rate among her students. Estella's transformative leadership has left an indelible mark on her school community, fostering a culture of empowerment and academic success.
In 2024, Estella transitioned into her role as an aspiring Educational Consultant and promotes G-SAP Life, a process which offers an opportunity for students to engage in the process of navigating high school, achieve credit sufficiency, and enhance awareness for building strong GPAs. She most notably furthered this cause through a TEDxTalk-designed to demystify the hidden curriculum, transform educational practices, and promote holistic student development. Her innovative approach champions intrinsic motivation, peer-to-peer support, and the navigation of the“hidden curriculum,” enabling students to thrive in their educational journeys and beyond.
At the heart of Estella's philosophy is a steadfast belief in the potential of every student. She champions the“Science of Hope,” encouraging students to set ambitious goals and discover the pathways and the motivation to achieve them. By fostering an environment that empowers learners to dream big, Estella tailors her approach to meet the unique needs of each student, providing the necessary support and resources to overcome obstacles. Her commitment to nurturing aspiration and motivation has been instrumental in the success stories of countless students throughout her career.
A firm believer in the power of high expectations, Estella credits much of her teaching philosophy to the principle that students often rise to meet the expectations set for them. She fosters a culture of ambition and resilience, challenging students with rigorous goals while offering unwavering support. This approach empowers learners to believe in their potential, pushing them to strive for excellence and achieve personal growth. For Estella, the intersection of belief, expectation, and encouragement is transformative, shaping both the trajectory of her students and her own professional path.
Estella is particularly passionate about guiding teachers through he emphasizes the importance of“educating up.” This ensures that students have access to critical knowledge and skills as early as possible. She has observed that delayed access can limit opportunities, whereas early empowerment lays a strong foundation for confidence, growth, and long-term achievement. Through her mentorship and leadership, Estella actively works to inspire and equip teachers to ensure their students' academic success, and beyond.
Addressing contemporary challenges in education, Estella recognizes that student apathy is a significant concern. She combats this by helping students set clear, achievable goals, implement action plans, and connect classroom learning to real-world applications. By making education relevant and actionable, Estella transforms disengagement into motivation and encourages students to actively participate in their learning journey.
Beyond her classroom work, Estella champions initiative that fosters self-discovery and empowerment. She is the founder of the C'est Moi program, which helps young women in grades 5 through 12 understand and define their identities, cultivating confidence, purpose, and self-awareness during critical formative years. She also incorporates the G-SAP Life goal-setting and action-planning process to enhance academic performance, credit sufficiency, and overall student achievement.
Guided by values of empowerment, self-discovery, and a deep passion for education, Estella draws inspiration from other passionate educators and from artistic influences like Linda Creed's lyrics to The Greatest Love of All. Her philosophy of education emphasizes having high expectations, helping students develop a belief in themselves, and then providing the means by which students can achieve at a high level. She encourages anyone pursuing a career in education to approach it with passion and dedication.“Teaching is not just about delivering lessons,” Estella emphasizes,“it's about making a meaningful difference in students' lives, helping them recognize their potential, and inspiring them to reach beyond what they ever thought possible.”
As she continues her journey as an educational leader and consultant, Estella Elizabeth Evans Hamilton remains steadfast in her mission to engage and empower students and educators alike. Through G-SAP Life and her various initiatives, she is committed to redefining educational success and inspiring future generations to achieve their dreams.
Learn More about Estella Elizabeth Evans Hamilton:
Through her Influential Women profile,
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma - Estella Elizabeth Evans Hamilton, a seasoned educational leader and aspiring consultant with over 32 years of experience, is dedicated to transforming the educational landscape. As a proud graduate of Oral Roberts University with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education, and a Master's Degree in Teaching, Learning and Leadership from Oklahoma State University, Estella's commitment to academic excellence has driven her professional journey, culminating in her current role as the Founder of G-SAP Life (Goal Setting and Action Planning Life), a pioneering process aimed at enhancing student academic wellness, performance and self-efficacy.
Throughout her impressive career, Estella has played a vital role in shaping young minds, particularly during her 15 years as an Assistant Principal at Union Public Schools in the Tulsa Metropolitan Area. Managing over 1,100 ninth-grade students at a prominent 6A high school, she implemented strategic academic wellness initiatives that focused on goal setting, action planning, and intrinsic motivation. Under her guidance, student engagement soared, achieving a remarkable 99% matriculation rate among her students. Estella's transformative leadership has left an indelible mark on her school community, fostering a culture of empowerment and academic success.
In 2024, Estella transitioned into her role as an aspiring Educational Consultant and promotes G-SAP Life, a process which offers an opportunity for students to engage in the process of navigating high school, achieve credit sufficiency, and enhance awareness for building strong GPAs. She most notably furthered this cause through a TEDxTalk-designed to demystify the hidden curriculum, transform educational practices, and promote holistic student development. Her innovative approach champions intrinsic motivation, peer-to-peer support, and the navigation of the“hidden curriculum,” enabling students to thrive in their educational journeys and beyond.
At the heart of Estella's philosophy is a steadfast belief in the potential of every student. She champions the“Science of Hope,” encouraging students to set ambitious goals and discover the pathways and the motivation to achieve them. By fostering an environment that empowers learners to dream big, Estella tailors her approach to meet the unique needs of each student, providing the necessary support and resources to overcome obstacles. Her commitment to nurturing aspiration and motivation has been instrumental in the success stories of countless students throughout her career.
A firm believer in the power of high expectations, Estella credits much of her teaching philosophy to the principle that students often rise to meet the expectations set for them. She fosters a culture of ambition and resilience, challenging students with rigorous goals while offering unwavering support. This approach empowers learners to believe in their potential, pushing them to strive for excellence and achieve personal growth. For Estella, the intersection of belief, expectation, and encouragement is transformative, shaping both the trajectory of her students and her own professional path.
Estella is particularly passionate about guiding teachers through he emphasizes the importance of“educating up.” This ensures that students have access to critical knowledge and skills as early as possible. She has observed that delayed access can limit opportunities, whereas early empowerment lays a strong foundation for confidence, growth, and long-term achievement. Through her mentorship and leadership, Estella actively works to inspire and equip teachers to ensure their students' academic success, and beyond.
Addressing contemporary challenges in education, Estella recognizes that student apathy is a significant concern. She combats this by helping students set clear, achievable goals, implement action plans, and connect classroom learning to real-world applications. By making education relevant and actionable, Estella transforms disengagement into motivation and encourages students to actively participate in their learning journey.
Beyond her classroom work, Estella champions initiative that fosters self-discovery and empowerment. She is the founder of the C'est Moi program, which helps young women in grades 5 through 12 understand and define their identities, cultivating confidence, purpose, and self-awareness during critical formative years. She also incorporates the G-SAP Life goal-setting and action-planning process to enhance academic performance, credit sufficiency, and overall student achievement.
Guided by values of empowerment, self-discovery, and a deep passion for education, Estella draws inspiration from other passionate educators and from artistic influences like Linda Creed's lyrics to The Greatest Love of All. Her philosophy of education emphasizes having high expectations, helping students develop a belief in themselves, and then providing the means by which students can achieve at a high level. She encourages anyone pursuing a career in education to approach it with passion and dedication.“Teaching is not just about delivering lessons,” Estella emphasizes,“it's about making a meaningful difference in students' lives, helping them recognize their potential, and inspiring them to reach beyond what they ever thought possible.”
As she continues her journey as an educational leader and consultant, Estella Elizabeth Evans Hamilton remains steadfast in her mission to engage and empower students and educators alike. Through G-SAP Life and her various initiatives, she is committed to redefining educational success and inspiring future generations to achieve their dreams.
Learn More about Estella Elizabeth Evans Hamilton:
Through her Influential Women profile,
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment