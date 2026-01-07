403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Denounces Israel’s Apartheid-Like Practices in West Bank
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United Nations issued a report strongly criticizing Israel for breaching international law through the enforcement of apartheid-style measures in the West Bank. The document highlights how Israeli settlers and Palestinians are governed under separate legal frameworks, resulting in extensive inequality and discrimination.
The report, prepared by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, described the suffocating effects of Israel’s legislation, policies, and actions on nearly every aspect of Palestinian life in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
According to the findings, Israel’s entrenched discrimination against Palestinians has long been a problem but has worsened significantly since December 2022. The report cautioned that Israel is contravening international obligations that require states to eliminate racial segregation and apartheid.
"Israeli authorities treat Israeli settlers and Palestinians residing in the West Bank under two distinct bodies of law and policies, resulting in unequal treatment on a range of critical issues, including movement and access to resources such as land and water," the report stated.
It further concluded that there are credible reasons to believe that segregation, inequality, and subjugation are intended to be permanent, "to maintain oppression and domination of Palestinians."
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk emphasized: "There is a systematic asphyxiation of the rights of Palestinians in the West Bank. This is a particularly severe form of racial discrimination and segregation that resembles the kind of apartheid system we have seen before."
Turk called on Israel to dismantle all settlements, withdraw settlers, uphold the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, and abolish "all laws, policies and practices that perpetuate systemic discrimination against Palestinians based on race, religion or ethnic origin."
The report, prepared by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, described the suffocating effects of Israel’s legislation, policies, and actions on nearly every aspect of Palestinian life in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
According to the findings, Israel’s entrenched discrimination against Palestinians has long been a problem but has worsened significantly since December 2022. The report cautioned that Israel is contravening international obligations that require states to eliminate racial segregation and apartheid.
"Israeli authorities treat Israeli settlers and Palestinians residing in the West Bank under two distinct bodies of law and policies, resulting in unequal treatment on a range of critical issues, including movement and access to resources such as land and water," the report stated.
It further concluded that there are credible reasons to believe that segregation, inequality, and subjugation are intended to be permanent, "to maintain oppression and domination of Palestinians."
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk emphasized: "There is a systematic asphyxiation of the rights of Palestinians in the West Bank. This is a particularly severe form of racial discrimination and segregation that resembles the kind of apartheid system we have seen before."
Turk called on Israel to dismantle all settlements, withdraw settlers, uphold the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, and abolish "all laws, policies and practices that perpetuate systemic discrimination against Palestinians based on race, religion or ethnic origin."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment