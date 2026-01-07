Kuwait Bourse Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwait Bourse closed trading on Wednesday as the All Share Index gained 17.30 points to reach 8,859.84 points, an increase of 0.20 percent.

As many as 311.6 million shares valued at KWD 82.6 million (roughly USD 251.9 million) were traded via 20,752 transactions.

The Main Market Index went down by 7.91 points to reach 8,192.17 points, down by 0.10 percent, through 134.8 million shares done via 11,384 transactions valued at KWD 25.8 million (roughly USD 78.6 million).

The Premier Market Index gained 24.29 points to reach 9,463.38 points, up by 0.26 percent, through 176.7 million shares done via 9,368 transactions valued at KWD 56.8 million (roughly USD 173.2 million).

Meanwhile, the bourse Main 50 Index went up by 28.65 points to reach 8,639.05 points, up by 0.33 percent, through stock volume of 82.17 million shares done in 5,764 deals at a value of KWD 16.7 million (roughly USD 50.9 million).