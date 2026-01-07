403
Canada’s PM sees chance for Ukraine peace at Paris summit
(MENAFN) Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney stated on Tuesday that he sees a potential opening for peace in Ukraine during a gathering of 30 nations in Paris.
“We are seeing the opportunity to have a just and sustainable peace,” Carney declared at a press briefing held at Canada’s embassy in France. He added, “The goal is to finalize security guarantees.”
During the summit, Carney signed an agreement aimed at protecting Ukraine from future Russian aggression should a peace accord be finalized in Paris.
In related developments, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s former deputy prime minister and foreign minister, as an economic advisor.
The Paris discussions also touched on other global matters, including U.S. efforts to assert control over Greenland for strategic purposes and its ongoing military campaign in Venezuela targeting President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
Carney met with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, later noting in a statement that he “emphasized Canada’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, including Greenland.”
He also held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. According to reports, Carney "reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to strengthening the (NATO) alliance and contributing to its capabilities."
Interestingly, the official release did not reference Greenland or Denmark. However, Carney clarified during his press conference that Greenland’s future was “a decision for Greenland and Denmark exclusively.”
