Azerbaijan Winds Up Construction Of Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant

The construction of the strategically important Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, implemented by Azerbaijan in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power company, has been completed, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The connection of the 240 MW power plant to the grid has also been successfully completed.

On January 9, 2020, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and ACWA Power signed an Implementation Agreement. According to the agreement, a pilot project will be implemented for the construction of a wind power plant with a capacity of 240 MW by ACWA Power. In this regard, on December 30, 2020, an Investment agreement, Power Purchase agreement, and Transmission Connection agreement were signed on a 240 MW wind power plant between the Ministry of Energy, Azerenergy OJSC, and ACWA Power.

According to the preliminary estimates, the wind power station will annually generate one billion kWh of electricity, will give an opportunity to save 220 million cubic meters of natural gas per year, prevent 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, and supply 300,000 homes with electricity. The total cost of the project is approximately $ 300 million and is expected to be fully funded by foreign investment.