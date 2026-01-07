403
Canadian PM expresses hopefulness for Ukrainian peace deal
(MENAFN) Canada’s prime minister said on Tuesday that current diplomatic conditions suggest a possible path toward ending the conflict in Ukraine, following his participation in a Paris summit that brought together representatives from 30 nations under the Coalition of the Willing framework.
Speaking at a press briefing hosted at Canada’s embassy in France, the prime minister highlighted cautious optimism about progress toward stability. “We are seeing the opportunity to have a just and sustainable peace,” he said, adding, “The goal is to finalize security guarantees.”
According to reports, the Canadian leader also signed an agreement aimed at protecting Ukraine from potential future Russian aggression, contingent on the successful conclusion of a peace settlement in Paris.
Separately, it was announced this week that Ukraine’s president appointed Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s former deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister, to serve as an economic advisor.
Discussions in Paris extended beyond Ukraine. Sources indicated that talks also touched on Washington’s efforts to assert control over Greenland for security purposes, as well as a US military operation in Venezuela targeting President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
During the visit, the Canadian prime minister held bilateral talks with Denmark’s prime minister, later stating in an official release that he “emphasized Canada’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, including Greenland.”
He also met with NATO’s secretary general. According to a statement, the prime minister “reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to strengthening the (NATO) alliance and contributing to its capabilities.” The statement did not reference Greenland or Denmark.
However, addressing reporters, the prime minister clarified that Greenland’s status was “a decision for Greenland and Denmark exclusively.”
