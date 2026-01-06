Harriet Wilde Shares January 2026 Update For London Bridal Appointments

MENAFN - GetNews) Limited-time offer available until 11th January 2026 for bridal shoe appointments







LONDON - Harriet Wilde, renowned for stunning designer wedding shoes, is delighting brides-tobe with an exclusive 25% discount on wedding shoes and accessories at their London showroom. The special offer, running until 11th January 2026, provides the perfect opportunity for future brides to find their dream wedding shoes whilst enjoying substantial savings.

The Harriet Wilde London showroom situated at Studio 21C, Bickerton House 25-27 Bickerton Road London N19 5JT, offers an intimate and personalised shopping experience, with the complete collection of exquisite bridal shoes and accessories available to try on. Each bride benefits from the expert guidance of Harriet Wilde's experienced team, who understand that finding the perfect wedding shoes is an essential part of creating that unforgettable bridal look.

Brides can choose between two convenient appointment options: in-person showroom visits lasting 45 minutes, allowing plenty of time to explore the collection and find the perfect pair, or virtual appointments of approximately 20 minutes for those who prefer to shop from the comfort of home. Both appointment types can be booked online in advance by visiting with advance booking recommended to secure preferred time slots.

"We're thrilled to offer this special discount to our brides-to-be," says a spokesperson for Harriet Wilde. "Our London showroom provides a beautiful space where brides can take their time finding shoes that not only look stunning but feel comfortable for their big day. Our team is dedicated to ensuring every bride leaves feeling confident and excited about their choice."

The 25% discount applies to the full range of Harriet Wilde's signature bridal collection, renowned for combining timeless elegance with modern comfort. From classic ivory courts to sparkling embellished heels, each pair is crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

With the offer ending on 11th January 2026, brides planning their 2026 weddings are encouraged to book their appointments soon to take advantage of this limited-time saving.

To book a showroom or virtual appointment and discover the full Harriet Wilde collection, visit

About Harriet Wilde

Harriet Wilde is a British luxury bridal footwear brand specialising in beautiful, comfortable wedding shoes and accessories. The London showroom at offers brides a personalised shopping experience with expert styling advice.