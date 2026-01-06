Training Centre Canada Expands Security Guard And Private Investigator Training Programs Across Ontario

MENAFN - GetNews)



Training Centre Canada, an Ontario-based provider of professional training programs, is expanding access to ministry-compliant security guard, private investigation, and workplace safety education for individuals and employers across the province.

Training Centre Canada delivers courses designed to align with regulatory requirements set by the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General, supporting individuals seeking licensing and certification in security guarding and private investigation. The organization also offers a broad range of workplace safety and compliance training commonly required by Ontario employers.

Among its core offerings are Ontario-compliant Security Guard Training, Private Investigator Training, Use of Force, and Emergency First Aid and CPR/AED Level C. Additional programs include WHMIS, Workplace Violence and Harassment Prevention, AODA Awareness, and other safety certifications relevant to a wide range of industries operating in Ontario.

The organization's learning model allows students across Toronto, the Greater Toronto Area, and other Ontario regions to complete required training at their own pace. Courses are structured to include regulatory content, practical examples, and exam-focused preparation to help students meet licensing and employment requirements.

“Our objective is to provide accessible, standards-based training that reflects Ontario's regulatory framework,” a Training Centre Canada spokesperson said.“Online delivery allows learners to complete mandatory education without unnecessary scheduling or location barriers, while maintaining compliance with provincial requirements.”

Training Centre Canada's programs are used by individuals entering the security and investigation sectors, as well as by employers seeking consistent, compliance-ready training solutions for their workforce. The organization reports continued demand from Ontario businesses looking to streamline onboarding and maintain alignment with workplace safety obligations.

In addition to individual enrollment, Training Centre Canada supports organizational training needs by offering scalable courses suitable for staff onboarding, continuing education, and compliance refreshers. These programs are designed to help employers meet legal responsibilities while promoting safer and more informed work environments.

The organization has also introduced a course reseller program aimed at Ontario-based businesses, consultants, and training partners. The program allows partners to offer ministry-aligned courses under their own business models without managing curriculum development, certification issuance, or administrative infrastructure. According to Training Centre Canada, the initiative is intended to support workforce development while creating new revenue opportunities for local partners.

Training Centre Canada states that its curriculum is reviewed and updated regularly to reflect regulatory changes and evolving industry expectations within Ontario's security and safety sectors. The organization also highlights its focus on customer support and course accessibility as part of its long-term commitment to professional education.

With a growing catalogue of courses and an emphasis on provincial compliance, Training Centre Canada continues to position itself as a training provider for individuals and organizations seeking flexible, Ontario-focused education solutions.