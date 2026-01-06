Multiple System Atrophy Market In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 50.60% By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Multiple System Atrophy Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Multiple System Atrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Multiple System Atrophy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In December 2025, PepGen Inc. initiated a phase 2 study is to learn about the effects of an investigational medicine, PGN-EDODM1, to see how safe and tolerable multiple administrations of PGN-EDODM1 are for people with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) compared to placebo.

In December 2025, H. Lundbeck A/S conducted a study will consist of a screening period of 10 days up to 6 weeks, a 72-week placebo-controlled period (PCP), and will include a 72-week optional dose-blinded open-label treatment extension (OLE) period. Participants in the PCP will be randomized to amlenetug high dose, amlenetug low dose or placebo (1:1:1). All participants entering the OLE will receive amlenetug during the OLE. Participants will receive intravenous infusions approximately every 4 weeks during both the PCP and OLE.

In December 2025, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D LLC announced a study is to evaluate the efficacy of TEV-56286 administered orally for the treatment of adult participants with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). A secondary objective of the study is to evaluate specific efficacy parameters of TEV-56286. Another secondary objective is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of TEV-56286. The planned study period per participant is 56 weeks including a screening period (up to 4 weeks), a 48-week double-blind treatment period, and a follow-up visit (approximately 4 weeks after the end of the double-blind treatment period). The study duration will be approximately 27 months.

In 2023, the US accounted for the highest prevalent cases of Multiple System Atrophy with approximately 42,500 cases, which are expected to increase by 2034 at a CAGR of 1.0%.

In 2023, the Germany reported the highest number of prevalent cases of Multiple System Atrophy among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 2,700 cases. UK followed with around 2,400 cases, while Spain recorded the lowest prevalent cases, with nearly 1,500 cases.

In 2023, Japan reported approximately 5,100 prevalent cases of Multiple System Atrophy in males and 12,000 cases in females, with numbers projected to rise by 2034.

In the US, the number of cases in 2023 were as follows: around 400 cases in stage 0, around 800 in stage 1, ~2,100 in stage 2, ~15,000 in stage 3, ~13,000 in stage 4, and ~10,000 in stage 5 and these numbers projected to rise by 2034.

In Japan, around 30% of Multiple System Atrophy cases reported in 2023 were associated with Multiple System Atrophy-P, while 70% were linked to Multiple System Atrophy-C, indicating that Multiple System Atrophy-C is the dominant type than Multiple System Atrophy-P.

In 2023, Germany recorded the highest number of Multiple System Atrophy around 1,400 cases in the 70 years and above age group. Among the age groups 50–59 years and 60–79 years, the 70 years and above group is expected to see an increase to 1,500 cases by 2034.

In 2023, Japan recorded around 13,700 cases of symptomatic nOH in Multiple System Atrophy patients, with the number projected to reach around 14,100 cases by 2034.

The leading Multiple System Atrophy Companies such as H Lundbeck A/S, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen, Alterity Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical, MODAG GmbH, and others. Promising Multiple System Atrophy Therapies such as TEV-56286, YA-101, Foralumab Nasal, Verdiperstat, TAK-341, ATH434, Safinamide Methanesulfonate, Rasagiline Mesylate, ONO-2808, AZD3241, and others.

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Multiple System Atrophy

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Multiple System Atrophy

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Multiple System Atrophy

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Multiple System Atrophy Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Multiple System Atrophy

Multiple System Atrophy Drugs Market

Multiple System Atrophy treatment primarily focuses on symptom management, as there is no cure. Pharmacological therapies, such as levodopa for Parkinsonism and other medications for autonomic dysfunction, cerebellar ataxia, and sleep disturbances, are commonly used. Immunotherapy is not typically part of Multiple System Atrophy treatment, as it targets underlying protein aggregation rather than immune response. Emerging therapies include Amlenetug, Ampreloxetine, ATH434, TAK-341/MEDI1341 and Emrusolmin (Anle138b).

Emerging Multiple System Atrophy Drugs

Emrusolmin (TEV-56286, Anle-138b): Teva Pharmaceutical/MODAG GmBH

Anle138b is a small molecule designed to target toxic alpha-synuclein oligomers, dissolving them and preventing new formations, thus addressing neurodegenerative disorders. Preclinical studies show it halts disease progression. Unlike antibody treatments, it is orally administered and crosses the blood-brain barrier. In July 2022, it received orphan drug designation for Multiple System Atrophy and is currently in Phase II Multiple System Atrophy clinical trials.

Amlenetug (Lu AF82422): H. Lundbeck A/S/Genmab

Lu AF82422 is a human monoclonal antibody designed to target toxic alpha-synuclein proteins involved in Multiple System Atrophy pathology. It seeks to slow or stop disease progression by clearing these harmful proteins. The compound has demonstrated effectiveness in Phase II and has received orphan drug and SAKIGAKE designations. It is now in Phase III trials.

Ampreloxetine (TD-9855): Theravance Biopharma

Ampreloxetine is an investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor being developed for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in Multiple System Atrophy patients. It increases norepinephrine levels by blocking its transporters. Currently in Phase III trials, it has received ODD status from the US FDA and patent protection until 2037.

Multiple System Atrophy Companies

H Lundbeck A/S, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen, Alterity Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical, MODAG GmbH, and others.

Multiple System Atrophy Market Outlook

Multiple System Atrophy is a rare neurodegenerative disorder that typically begins in adulthood, usually after age 30. It shares symptoms with Parkinson's disease, such as Parkinsonism, but also includes additional features like cerebellar ataxia and autonomic dysfunction, affecting involuntary processes such as heart rate and blood pressure. Multiple System Atrophy is classified as Multiple System Atrophy-P when Parkinsonism predominates, and Multiple System Atrophy-C when cerebellar symptoms are more prominent. Currently, no disease-modifying treatments are approved for Multiple System Atrophy, offering a significant opportunity for pharmaceutical Multiple System Atrophy companies to develop the first effective therapies. Existing Parkinson's treatments like levodopa have limited effectiveness, underscoring the need for targeted treatments for Multiple System Atrophy.

Scope of the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Multiple System Atrophy Companies- H Lundbeck A/S, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen, Alterity Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical, MODAG GmbH, and others.

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapies- TEV-56286, YA-101, Foralumab Nasal, Verdiperstat, TAK-341, ATH434, Safinamide Methanesulfonate, Rasagiline Mesylate, ONO-2808, AZD3241, and others.

Multiple System Atrophy Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Multiple System Atrophy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Multiple System Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

