"“Too many people have told us stories about breaking a tooth on brittle or having to give it up after getting dental work,” says co-founder Carlton Owens.“We believe everyone should be able to enjoy this wonderful treat without fear or hesitation. Our unique texture makes that possible while honoring the traditional flavors that make brittle so special.”"Psalms' Gourmet Brittle is addressing one of the confectionery industry's longest-standing consumer complaints by creating a nut brittle that delivers authentic flavor without the extreme hardness of traditional recipes. The innovation has earned media recognition and attracted customers who abandoned brittle years ago due to dental concerns.

In the world of traditional American confections, few treats inspire as much simultaneous desire and caution as nut brittle. The glossy, golden candy studded with roasted nuts represents nostalgia, celebration, and indulgence. Yet it has also been responsible for cracked teeth, damaged dental work, and countless cautionary tales that have quietly driven consumers away from the category.

For Psalms' Gourmet Brittle, that problem is personal.

The company was founded by mother-and-son duo Psalms Mack and Carlton Owens, built around a family recipe Psalms had been making for years. Friends and family consistently noticed something different about her brittle-it delivered the classic flavor people loved, but without the tooth-cracking hardness most had come to expect. Growing up, Carlton watched people enjoy his mother's brittle without hesitation, unaware at the time that she had unknowingly solved a widespread consumer pain point.

Years later, as Carlton explored entrepreneurship, he began hearing the same refrain again and again:“I love brittle, but I can't eat it anymore.” Dental work, sensitive teeth, and fear of breaking a crown had pushed many longtime fans away from a treat they once cherished. That realization turned Psalms' homemade recipe into the foundation of a brand.

Psalms' Gourmet Brittle challenges the assumption that authentic brittle must be rock-hard. By carefully adjusting techniques and extensively testing texture, the company discovered that significant softening was possible without sacrificing flavor, visual appeal, or the satisfying snap that defines brittle. Texture, they found, exists on a spectrum-and traditional brittle had long occupied the most extreme end simply because it always had.

This innovation has meaningful implications for market expansion. Adults over forty-those most nostalgic for traditional candies-are also the most likely to have crowns, bridges, implants, or increased dental sensitivity. These consumers represent significant purchasing power but have largely been excluded from the brittle market by genuine health concerns. Psalms' Gourmet Brittle brings them back.

Media recognition, including coverage from FOX13 News, has helped validate the significance of the innovation and introduce the concept of tooth-friendly brittle to a wider audience. The exposure has driven awareness among consumers who never imagined such a product could exist.

The company has focused on regions where traditional confections hold strong cultural value, particularly the Midwest and Southern United States. These markets appreciate craftsmanship, heritage, and thoughtful improvements to classic foods-values that align directly with the brand's mission.

Quality remains central to the promise. The company uses premium nuts, high-quality butter, and pure ingredients to ensure that flavor meets the expectations of customers who remember exceptional homemade brittle. The result is a product that balances innovation with tradition.

The success of Psalms' Gourmet Brittle demonstrates that even centuries-old confections still have room for meaningful innovation-especially when that innovation is rooted in real consumer needs, family heritage, and thoughtful craftsmanship.

