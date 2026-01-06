Premium Income Corporation Announces Class A Share Split And An Increase To Total Distributions

The Fund has also declared an increase to the monthly distributions payable to class A shareholders of $0.09 per share from $0.08 per share. As a result of the Share Split and monthly distribution increase, the total dollar amount of distributions to be paid to class A shareholders is expected to increase by approximately 22%. Since inception, class A shareholders have received cash distributions of $41.61 per share.

The class A shares are expected to commence trading on an ex-split basis at the opening of trading on January 13, 2026. No fractional Class A shares will be issued, and the number of class A shares each holder shall receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Share Split is a non-taxable event.

The Fund has declared monthly distributions payable on January 30, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2026 in the following amounts per share: