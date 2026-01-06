Can $95,000 Sellers Sabotage Bitcoin's Big Comeback?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Faces Resistance Amid Choppy Price Action Near $95,000

Bitcoin has encountered significant resistance as it attempts to push past the $95,000 level, with market participants watching for signs of a breakout or rejection at a substantial sell wall. The leading cryptocurrency's recent price activity has been marked by uncertainty, with momentum waning after reaching its highest point since November 17. While support remains firm on weekly charts around $93,500, traders are cautious amid a complex technical landscape.



Bitcoin is encountering substantial seller interest around $95,000, creating a formidable barrier that has tested recent bullish momentum.

Recent technical analysis highlights a significant“passive seller” at $94,000, indicating a tendency for the market to sell into rallies as traders react to key price levels.

Order book data reveals an imposing sell wall at $95,000, suggesting that the market could either break through this resistance or face rejection, leading to a possible decline. Despite macroeconomic strength in traditional markets and commodities such as gold, Bitcoin 's price performance has been relatively subdued, struggling to maintain upward momentum.

Key Developments and Market DynamicsMarket Sentiment and Broader Asset Movements

Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with US equities trending higher and gold reaching around $4,491 per ounce. Notably, silver prices surpassed $80 per ounce, marking a 13% increase year-to-date, buoyed by developments in Venezuela and broader geopolitical factors. The correlation between crypto assets and traditional risk assets has strengthened, suggesting a regime shift aligned with macroeconomic themes.

noted a recent market update from QCP Capital. This shift comes after the completion of year-end tax-loss harvesting, potentially paving the way for renewed bullishness, especially with upcoming regulatory developments in focus.

Technical Outlook and Long-Term Perspectives

Analyst Rekt Capital emphasized the importance of a weekly close above $93,500, a level critical for maintaining a mid-term bullish bias. Such a close could confirm a breakout from the current trading range and signal the end of a weekly downtrend that has persisted since October 2025. Conversely, failure to hold this level may extend consolidation or lead to a correction.

Despite short-term headwinds, the broader technical picture remains cautiously optimistic, with the weekly support level at $93,500 serving as a key indicator of potential future strength. The market continues to watch for decisive movement at critical resistance levels, which could set the tone for the coming weeks.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.