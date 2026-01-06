Five Killed As Snow And Ice Paralyze Roads Across France

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 6 (Petra) - French authorities announced on Tuesday that at least five people were killed as a result of snowfall and icy conditions on roads.According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), local authorities in southwestern France reported that five people died in separate incidents caused by ice, including two victims in a collision involving two buses and several vehicles on a highway. Four other people were injured in the accident.French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said weather services had not anticipated conditions to be this severe, particularly in the Paris region, calling for a review of the forecasting and response mechanisms in place.Severe weather also disrupted train services and road traffic in western France, the Transport Ministry said, adding that six airports in the west and north of the country were closed.As in several European airports, adverse weather conditions caused disruptions to aircraft takeoffs and landings at Paris's main airports, Charles de Gaulle and Orly.