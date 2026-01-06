403
Malaysian PM Visits Turkiye Wed.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to arrive in Ankara on Thursday for an official visit from January 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In a press statement shared on his NSosyal account, Turkiye's communications director Burhanettin Duran said the first meeting of the Turkiye-Malaysia High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held on January 7 during the Malaysian prime minister's visit.
He added that several agreements are expected to be inked to bolster the contractual framework of bilateral relations between Turkiye and Malaysia.
In addition, regional and international issues will also be addressed during the talks, he noted. (end)
