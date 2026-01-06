UAE Car Crash: Mother Told Of Four Sons' Death Just Hours Before Burial

The family of a woman who lost all four of her sons in a tragic car accident over the weekend faced an agonising decision: whether to inform her of the devastating loss while she lay critically injured in hospital.

R.R., who sustained severe injuries in the crash, was admitted for intensive medical care and required urgent surgery.“She had serious injuries to her neck and shoulder and needed surgery,” said a family member.“Doctors advised us not to tell her anything at that stage. She was on a suction pump and her condition was extremely unstable."

Recommended For YouUAE economic expansion set to scale new highs in 2026 All you need to know about 'Parasakthi', starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela

The mother underwent surgery on Monday, which was successful, but she remained under heavy sedation. A relative who travelled from Bahrain to support the family visited her late that night.

“She was drifting in and out of consciousness,” the relative said.“Whenever she woke up briefly, she kept asking whether the children were badly injured and if anyone had seen them. She had no idea that all her sons had passed away.”

By Tuesday morning, she regained consciousness and was fully alert.“Her husband did not want to tell her and risk jeopardising her recovery,” another relative said.“But after discussions with the extended family, they decided she had to be informed. He felt it would be wrong for the children to be buried without her knowing.”

The crash occurred in the early hours of Saturday as the family and their housemaid were returning to Dubai after visiting the Liwa festival. Three of the children and the housemaid died at the scene, while the fourth child succumbed to his injuries later in hospital.

Family members said R.R. was devastated when she was finally told.“A grief counselling team from the hospital broke the news to her,” a relative said.“The family stayed away during that time. Afterward, she insisted on seeing her children one last time.”

The bodies of the four boys were washed and shrouded in Abu Dhabi in accordance with Islamic rites, and funeral prayers were offered there. They were scheduled to be transported to Dubai by noon for burial, but the process was delayed so that the mother could see them. Despite her critical condition, arrangements were made to fulfil her request.

"She is still in severe pain and has a cast on her leg,” the relative said. "She was taken by ambulance to see her children."

The four boys were buried at Qusais Cemetery on Tuesday after the Asr prayer, with hundreds of mourners in attendance. R.R.'s mother and sister, who arrived in the UAE on Monday evening, remained at the hospital with her and her only surviving child, a 10-year-old daughter.

The children's father, who is also recovering from injuries, requested to be discharged from hospital so he could attend the burial in Dubai.