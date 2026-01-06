Kenya Engineer Releases Volume 54, Issue 1 (Januaryfebruary 2026), Now In Circulation

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, January 6, 2026/APO Group/ --

Kenya Engineer Magazine ( ) has released the January–February 2026 issue, marking the first issue of Volume 54 and reaffirming the publication's long-standing role as a trusted platform for engineering insight in Kenya, East Africa, and beyond.

For more than five decades, Kenya Engineer has documented the evolution of engineering practice, industry, and policy across the region. The latest issue is published at a time when engineering is increasingly central to energy transition, industrial growth, infrastructure development, and sustainability, and it continues the magazine's commitment to professionally grounded, context-driven content.

Focus of the January–February 2026 Issue

The new issue brings together analysis, interviews, and features examining key developments shaping the engineering and industrial landscape, including:



Power and energy sector developments and their implications for industry

Grid stability, transmission, and infrastructure readiness

Manufacturing and industrialisation in Kenya and across Africa

Engineering leadership, policy alignment, and skills development Emerging trends in sustainability and electric mobility

Rather than reporting events in isolation, the issue places emphasis on context, relevance, and long-term implications, offering insight that remains valuable to professionals, institutions, and decision-makers beyond the news cycle.

A Trusted Platform for the Engineering Ecosystem

Kenya Engineer continues to serve a diverse readership that includes practicing engineers, technical managers, utilities, manufacturers, EPC firms, regulators, policymakers, and academic institutions. Its positioning as a credible, independent platform has made it a reference point for industry dialogue and professional reflection across the region.

As engineering challenges grow more complex and interconnected, the publication remains focused on supporting informed discussion that links engineering practice, industry needs, and development priorities.

Availability

The January–February 2026 issue is now in circulation and is available in both print and digital formats, ensuring accessibility for readers locally and internationally. In addition to individual copies, annual print subscriptions covering six issues are also available for professionals, firms, and institutions that rely on Kenya Engineer as a reference publication.

Digital download link -

Print copy order -

About Kenya Engineer:

Kenya Engineer is a professional engineering magazine serving East Africa and beyond. It provides news, analysis, and features across power, infrastructure, manufacturing, automation, sustainability, and emerging technologies, with a focus on engineering-led development. The publication has served the engineering community for over 50 years.