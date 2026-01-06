Four Tree Island Advisory Issues Open Letter To Willis Lease Finance Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seeks enhancements to stockholder communication, investment community engagement and corporate governance

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Tree Island Advisory LLC, one of the largest stockholders of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the“Company”), today issued the following open letter to WLFC's board of directors:

Dear Members of the Board,

As you know, Four Tree Island Advisory has built a significant, long-term position in WLFC and is now one of the Company's top ten stockholders. We made our initial investment in 2024 after months of detailed diligence and analysis, which led to a strong conviction that WLFC should trade at a materially higher valuation than it does today.

Our conviction has only grown as the gap between WLFC's underlying value and its market valuation expanded over the course of 2025. WLFC's -34% total shareholder return in 2025 lagged its closest public comparables, FTAI Aviation Ltd. and AerCap Holdings N.V., by approximately 72% and 85%, respectively, despite what we believe are strong – albeit poorly communicated and difficult-to-analyze – financial results. As a result, we have continued to add to our position throughout the past year.

To date, despite our efforts to encourage improvements in stockholder communication, investment community engagement and corporate governance – including publishing constructive buy-side research, asking probing questions on earnings calls and holding candid private discussions with the Company – WLFC has been reluctant to implement needed changes. We now believe the time has come for a broader, public discussion about WLFC's potential and the steps required to realize it.

Given the importance of setting WLFC on a stronger trajectory through a transparent and timely process, we are releasing the enclosed letter, which we originally sent to the Board privately in late November, so that our fellow stockholders and other interested parties can fully participate in this dialogue.

The full text of our November 25, 2025 letter to the Board is available at the following link:

Letter to the WLFC Board of Directors, dated November 25, 2025

To reiterate, it is our sincere desire to work constructively with the Board to ensure that the necessary steps are taken to improve the Company and drive value.

Respectfully,

Eric Gregg

Principal & Founder

Four Tree Island Advisory LLC

