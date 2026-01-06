Blockquarry Taking Orders For Its State-Of-The-Art Blqcbuster Crypto Miner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) (the "Company"), a leading innovator in American-manufactured cryptocurrency mining solutions and sustainable energy infrastructure, today announced that it is now accepting preorders for its highly anticipatedcrypto mining machines.

The BLQCBuster miner is a high-performance, enterprise-grade crypto mining system engineered and manufactured in the United States. Housed in a robust 2U rack-mountable enclosure, BLQCBuster features eight advanced hashboards powered by Intel® BlockscaleTM ASIC chips, delivering exceptional hashrate performance with industry-leading power efficiency.

“After months of anticipation from the mining community, we are excited to officially open preorders for BLQCBuster,” said Gregg Boehmer, Chief Executive Officer of BlockQuarry Corp. “We designed this miner from the ground up to meet the needs of today's operators - whether you're a home miner looking for reliable performance or a large-scale operation focused on efficiency, uptime, and American-made quality.”

The BLQCBuster miner debuted publicly at Mining Disrupt in Dallas in November, where it generated significant interest from industry professionals, miners, and infrastructure partners. Since that debut, anticipation has continued to build as operators awaited the opportunity to place orders.

“Our goal with the BLQCBuster was to raise the bar,” Boehmer added.“From the hashboard architecture and thermal management to the communication interfaces and power efficiency, every element reflects state-of-the-art design and real-world operational experience.”

BLQCBuster miners were engineered in New York and are manufactured in York, Pennsylvania, reinforcing BlockQuarry's commitment to creating jobs, domestic production, supply-chain resilience, and high manufacturing standards. The Company is accepting preorders with no minimum order requirement, a strategic decision intended to serve both individual miners and institutional-scale customers.

Additional information, technical specifications, and ordering details are available at . Media inquiries or requests for executive commentary may be directed to ....

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency mining hardware sector through its innovative American-manufactured mining solutions. The Company specializes in developing advanced, scalable mining technology that addresses critical market demands for domestic supply chain security, superior engineering, and comprehensive operational support. Through its flagship BLQCBusterTM platform and BLQCsmithTM service ecosystem, BlockQuarry delivers cutting-edge performance combined with modular architecture designed for both enterprise-scale operations and the evolving regulatory landscape. The Company is committed to providing secure, sustainable, and economically viable infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrency mining, AI, and high-performance computing applications. For more information, visit .

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of BlockQuarry Corp. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, sales volume, commercial launch timelines, customer adoption, manufacturing scalability, or market penetration. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this publication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of BlockQuarry Corp. to complete product testing and validation; the ability to transition from prototype to commercial production; market acceptance of the BLQCBusterTM platform; the ability to compete with established manufacturers; the ability to secure manufacturing capacity and manage supply chain requirements; the ability to convert prospective customer interest into binding orders and revenue; changes in the cryptocurrency mining industry including profitability dynamics and regulatory developments; general economic conditions and their impact on capital availability and customer investment decisions; and other risks. BlockQuarry Corp. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in BlockQuarry Corp. expectations.

