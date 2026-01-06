Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan, Libya Discuss Expanding Military Cooperation


2026-01-06 09:08:30
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 6 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Tuesday received at the General Command Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Saddam Khalifa Abu Qasim, and the accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for joint military cooperation and coordination, as well as the exchange of expertise in training and capacity building, in support of defense partnerships and efforts to address shared security challenges.
Huneiti and the visiting delegation were briefed on key modernization and development programs undertaken by the Jordan Armed Forces, in addition to their ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
He stressed that the Jordan Armed Forces prioritize strengthening military cooperation to support regional security and stability and serve mutual interests.
For his part, Lt. Gen. Abu Qasim praised the level of existing cooperation between the two sides, underscoring the importance of continued coordination and the exchange of military expertise.

Jordan News Agency

