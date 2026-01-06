MENAFN - GetNews)



A new statewide parent survey in Virginia shows that children are most excited about outdoor, screen-free summer experiences, with nearly 60% of families ranking nature play and outdoor adventure above sports, arts, or academic programs. VirginiaSummerCamp is highlighted as a resource helping families compare camp options and make informed summer planning decisions across the state.

As families across Virginia begin planning for summer, new parent survey data reveals a clear shift in what children want most: time outdoors.

According to a recent statewide parent survey conducted by VirginiaSummerCamp, nearly 60% of Virginia families report that their child is most excited by outdoor adventure or unstructured nature play, ranking it higher than sports, arts, or academic-focused summer programs.

The findings reflect a growing movement among parents toward screen-free, experience-driven summers that emphasize independence, confidence, and hands-on learning.

“Parents are telling us they want summer to feel different,” said Jennifer Bryerton, A., founder of VirginiaSummerCamp and publisher of CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine.“After long school years filled with structure and screens, families are intentionally seeking outdoor experiences that allow kids to explore, move, and reconnect with the world around them.”

Outdoor Camps Gain Momentum Across Virginia

Nature-based and outdoor summer camps have seen increasing interest as parents prioritize whole-child development. These programs typically focus on hands-on exploration, cooperative play, and learning through real-world experiences rather than screens or formal classroom instruction.

Parents responding to the survey cited benefits such as improved confidence, stronger social skills, better sleep, and renewed curiosity following outdoor-focused camp experiences.

“Kids don't just come home tired,” Bryerton added.“They come home proud-of hiking a trail, solving a problem with peers, or trying something new on their own. Those experiences stay with them.”

Planning Earlier, Asking Better Questions

The survey also suggests that families are planning earlier and asking more intentional questions about summer programs, including how much time is spent outdoors, how camps support independence, and how they balance structure with free exploration.

To support parents navigating these decisions, VirginiaSummerCamp serves as a centralized resource where families can explore different camp styles-day, overnight, specialty, and nature-based-across regions of the state, alongside expert guidance on choosing the right fit for their child.

A Broader Shift in Family Values

The growing interest in outdoor summer experiences reflects broader shifts in parenting values toward balance, mental wellness, and meaningful childhood memories.

“Families aren't just filling calendars,” Bryerton said.“They're making intentional choices about how their children spend their time-and what kind of experiences will help them grow into curious, confident people.”

The full survey insights and related parent resources are available at.

About VirginiaSummerCamp

VirginiaSummerCamp is a statewide summer camp directory and parent resource hub designed to help families explore, compare, and plan meaningful summer experiences across Virginia. The site features camp listings, expert guides, and parent-informed insights focused on raising curious, confident, and active kids.