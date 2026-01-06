Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France stresses support for Syria’s recovery, reconstruction

2026-01-06 07:34:39
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Tuesday reiterated France’s commitment to assisting Syria’s recovery, reconstruction, and economic revitalization, while also promoting cooperation across various sectors, according to reports.

The remarks came during a meeting in Paris with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, where the two officials discussed areas of mutual interest and ways to strengthen strategic ties between the two nations, as stated by the Syrian Foreign Ministry. Reports noted that France also indicated its companies are prepared to resume operations in Syria.

Barrot emphasized “France’s commitment to backing Syria’s path toward recovery, reconstruction and economic revitalization, as well as expanding bilateral cooperation,” according to the statement.

Separately, reports indicated that a new round of U.S.-mediated talks with Israel began on Monday, aimed at reviving the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Despite the Syrian government posing no direct threat, Israeli forces have reportedly conducted near-daily operations inside Syrian territory, particularly in the Quneitra countryside, including detentions, checkpoints, questioning of civilians, and destruction of farmland.

Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel is reported to have expanded its control over the Syrian Golan Heights by taking over the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 agreement with Syria.

