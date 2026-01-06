Qatar Airways Lands Inaugural Flight In Hail, Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Airways on Monday marked the launch of three non-stop weekly flights between Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Qatar and Hail International Airport (HAS), its 13th destination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new route underscores the airline's strategic focus on expanding its presence across the Kingdom, highlighting the importance of the Saudi market in its global network.

Aligned with Qatar Airways' long-term commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, the new service is set to boost travel from Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, the Middle East and Southeast Asia to the north-central region of Saudi Arabia. With the addition of Hail, Qatar Airways will now operate over 150 weekly flights to 13 Saudi destinations including Abha, AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, Qassim, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, The Red Sea, and Yanbu.

Voted the World's Best Airline by Skytrax in 2025, Qatar Airways offers passengers from across the Kingdom seamless and world-class connectivity to more than 170 destinations globally through its award-winning Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways Hamad International Airport Hail International Airport