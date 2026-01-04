403
Indonesia urges peaceful resolution amid Venezuela crisis
(MENAFN) Several Asian countries on Saturday called for restraint, dialogue, and respect for international law following US military strikes on Venezuela, as concerns grew over regional stability and the safety of foreign nationals.
Indonesia said it is closely following developments in Venezuela and emphasized the need to reduce tensions through peaceful means. In a statement shared by the country’s foreign ministry, Jakarta said it continues to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of Indonesian citizens.
“Indonesia also calls on all relevant parties to prioritize peaceful resolution through de-escalation and dialogue, while prioritizing the protection of civilians,” the statement said.
“Indonesia emphasizes the importance of respecting international law and the principles of the UN Charter,” it added.
Separately, Malaysia said it is also closely watching the unfolding situation. In a statement, Kuala Lumpur reiterated its long-held stance against external interference.
“As a matter of principle, Malaysia opposes all forms of foreign intervention in the internal affairs of other states, as well as the threat or use of force,” the statement said.
Earlier, Venezuela’s authorities accused the United States of striking both civilian and military sites across multiple regions and declared a nationwide state of emergency.
US President Donald Trump later confirmed on his social media platform that Washington had carried out a "large-scale" strike, adding that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country.
The escalation followed months of strained relations, during which the United States accused Maduro of involvement in drug trafficking. Maduro rejected the accusations and previously signaled willingness to engage in talks.
Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s president instructed officials to ensure the safety of South Korean citizens in Venezuela and to prepare evacuation plans if required, as stated by reports.
China’s foreign ministry and its embassy in Venezuela advised citizens to temporarily avoid travel to the country. Chinese nationals and institutions already there were urged to closely track security conditions, enhance safety measures, strengthen emergency preparedness, and limit unnecessary movement.
The Philippines also warned its citizens in Venezuela to remain alert, follow developments closely, and stay indoors, according to reports.
Japan said it has immediately established a local response headquarters at its embassy in Venezuela and will continue taking all necessary steps to gather information and protect Japanese nationals.
India similarly advised its citizens “to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela” in light of the “recent developments.”
