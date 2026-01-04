Want To Work At ONGC? Best Engineering Degrees For Government Jobs Explained

Discover the best B.Tech branches to become a government engineer at ONGC after JEE Mains 2026. Learn about eligible engineering degrees, career paths, and recruitment opportunities in ONGC.

JEE Mains 2026's first session is from Jan 21-30. Lakhs of aspiring engineers take this exam. A good JEE Mains score is crucial for admission, with top students aiming for IITs via JEE Advanced.

Government jobs are highly sought after in India. Engineering grads have many options in PSUs like NTPC, BHEL, IOCL, ONGC, and others, which are always hiring and offer great pay.

For an ONGC career, Petroleum Engineering is your best bet. It offers easy campus placements. Other good B.Tech branches include Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, and Civil.

For Petroleum Engineering admission, you need to pass 12th grade (science). General category students need 75% marks. A good JEE Mains rank is essential for getting into NITs or IITs.

Petroleum Engineers are in demand in both government and private sectors. With good prep and scores, this branch is a solid career choice. Picking the right college is key.