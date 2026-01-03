Urdu Forum's Literary Evening Blends Drama On Autism And 'Mushaira'

Hosts literary evening featuring a solo drama on autism awareness and a mushaira

Karwan-e-Urdu Qatar organised a literary evening last week at Baisakhi Restaurant in Al Wakrah.

The event was held in two parts: a solo drama in the first half, followed by a mushaira (poetic symposium) in the second half.

The programme began with a recitation of verses from the Holy Qur'an by Qari Kaleemullah Nadvi.

The event was presided over by renowned social worker and lover of Urdu, Sheikh Tanveer Ahmed. The chief guest was the well-known playwright, translator, and poet Javed Danish. Eminent lyricist and poet Shakeel Azmi graced the occasion as the guest of honour, while Afzal Allahabadi and Dil Khairabadi participated as guest poets.

The initial proceedings were conducted by Karwan-e-Urdu Qatar's general secretary and noted poet Dr Rashid Alam Rashid, who welcomed the president and distinguished guests.

The welcome address was delivered by Karwan's president and accomplished poet Ateeq Anzar, who welcomed Danish and briefly introduced his solo play“Haan, Mera Beta Razi Autistic Hai” (Yes, My Son Razi Is Autistic). He also thanked all the guests and attendees before handing over the stage proceedings to Karwan's Media Secretary, respected writer and poet Syed Shakeel Ahmed.

Condolences were later offered on the passing of Sheikh Tanveer Ahmed's father.

Subsequently, the host introduced the drama book“Yes, My Son Razi Is Autistic” by the renowned playwright Danish. The book was formally launched by the President of Karwan, Ateeq Anzar, the event president, and other distinguished guests. Thereafter, Danish presented the drama to the audience.

The play represents the voice of a mother addressing society about her autistic child, aiming to raise awareness about autism. It is not merely the story of one child, but a reflection of the emotions, struggles, and resilience of millions of families living with autism. This solo performance has been translated into 19 languages.

After the drama, a mushaira was held in honour of the guest poets from India, who had been invited by Ahmed Ashfaq, general secretary of Bazm-e-Urdu Qatar, and Raqim Azmi, secretary. The programme also featured host poets associated with various Urdu organisations in Doha, and together they recited poetry that captivated the audience.

The poets who presented their work included Javed Danish, Shakeel Azmi, Ateeq Anzar, Aziz Nabeel, Ahmed Ashfaq, Dil Khairabadi, Afzal Allahabadi, Maqsood Anwar Maqsood, Dr Nadeem Jilani Danish, Rashid Alam Rashid, and Raqim Azmi.

Shakeel Azmi, in his address, thanked the organisers and praised Anzar's thought-provoking poetry, particularly his poems on injustice, violence, discrimination, and human rights violations, many of which are published in his book“Achhe Din Ka Sog.”

Danish expressed his gratitude to the organisers, poets, and audience, stating:“This was a very special gathering. Usually, dramas are not presented at mushairas, but you not only listened attentively, you appreciated it from the heart. I hope you will carry this message forward.”

In his presidential address, Sheikh Tanveer Ahmed thanked Karwan-e-Urdu Qatar, the guests, poets and the audience.

Karwan's patron Yawar Hussain also thanked the guests, poets and attendees.