Ukraine Dismantles International Cocaine Trafficking Network Linked To EU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The operation was carried out with the assistance of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reports, citing the SBI.

The investigation established that the drug trafficking operation was organized by an international criminal group comprising citizens of Ukraine, Armenia, the Czech Republic, and Germany. The group had a clear division of roles and operated covertly, using several levels of logistics.

The organizer had previously served a prison sentence in the United States for similar crimes. After returning to Ukraine, he resumed illegal activities, involving accomplices abroad. One of them permanently resided in Germany and coordinated the regular supply of drugs from EU countries. Another suspect, together with his father, was responsible for receiving, storing, and further distributing the illicit substances in Ukraine, maintaining contacts with wholesale buyers.

At the initial stage, the culprits used discreet methods to transport small batches, employing specially selected couriers who concealed drugs inside their bodies. These deliveries were regular and served to test routes and channels.

The suspects also negotiated the establishment of alternative delivery routes, including the use of maritime logistics and container shipments through the port infrastructure of Odesa. Particular attention was paid to the possibility of "guaranteed" passage through customs and border control.

The group planned to smuggle cocaine into Ukraine on a weekly basis, in shipments of up to two kilograms. The value of a single shipment on the black market exceeded $200,000.

Law enforcement officers documented the suspects' intentions to involve certain customs and border officials in the illegal scheme. Checks are ongoing to determine the possible involvement of officials.

The SBI detained the organizer of the international drug trafficking network in Odesa. He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation and sale of narcotic drugs). He faces up to 12 years in prison. The issue of a preventive measure is currently being decided.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are identifying all individuals involved in the operation of the international criminal network, including co-organizers currently outside Ukraine.