MENAFN - UkrinForm) The partisan movement ATESH stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"ATESH agents from the 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade have documented a systematic scheme of pressure by commanders. They deprive soldiers of pay and combatant status under the article 'Desertion,' as well as bonuses - for refusing to go on knowingly fatal assaults," the report said.

According to ATESH, soldiers unwilling to participate in attacks are forcibly sent to "pits" - improvised outdoor cells - without communication, sleep, or access to medical care.

Those who disobey have their bank cards confiscated, payments blocked through the financial unit, and are reclassified as "tasks not completed." After this, most eventually agree to join the assault, the partisans note. In one unit location, these outdoor cells were reportedly doubled in size. "The price of refusal is a day in the mud under guard, followed by an assault without the right to choose. Command calls this 'motivation,'" the statement added.

As previously reported, in occupied Crimea and Donetsk, injured Russian soldiers are being forced into contracts and sent on assaults instead of being demobilized, mostly on the Zaporizhzhia front.