Billionaire Bitcoin Hacker Ilya Lichtenstein Freed Amid Trump Matchlash

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Hacker Ilya Lichtenstein Released Early Under Criminal Justice Reform

Ilya Lichtenstein, infamous for orchestrating one of the largest Bitcoin thefts on record, has been unexpectedly released from prison after serving just over a year of his original five-year sentence. His early release was made possible by the First Step Act, a landmark criminal justice reform law signed during Donald Trump 's presidency, aimed at reducing sentences and promoting rehabilitation.

“Thanks to President Trump 's First Step Act, I have been released from prison early,” Lichtenstein stated on X.“I remain committed to making a positive impact in cybersecurity as soon as I can.” The legislation, enacted in 2018, expanded access to sentence reductions through earned credits and rehabilitation measures, enabling eligible inmates to secure early release.

Lichtenstein was convicted in November 2024 for conspiracy to launder money related to the 2016 hack of Bitfinex, where nearly 120,000 Bitcoin was stolen. In his guilty plea, he admitted to laundering a significant portion of the stolen cryptocurrency. His wife, Heather Morgan, who was accused of assisting in laundering the funds under her alias“Razzlekhan,” received an 18-month sentence. Morgan also announced her early release in October, and her release was celebrated with a social media post of the couple together after years of separation.

The case against Lichtenstein and Morgan gained widespread attention, culminating in their arrest in 2022 after a comprehensive federal investigation. A significant portion of the stolen Bitcoin was recovered following efforts to trace and seize assets. Their story has attracted media interest, leading to a Netflix documentary and an upcoming feature film about the cyber-heist saga.

Despite the considerable impact on victims, the U.S. government has indicated that Bitfinex may be the only entity eligible for reimbursement, as detailed in a court filing from October 2024. Victims were asked to submit impact statements prior to the proceedings.

Lichtenstein's early release coincides with remarks from former President Donald Trump, who has indicated he might review the case of Keonne Rodriguez, the co-founder of Samourai Wallet, amid ongoing discussions of potential pardons. Last year, Trump granted clemency to Ross Ulbricht, creator of Silk Road, and pardoned Binance 's Changpeng Zhao.

The case exemplifies the evolving landscape of criminal justice reform and the ongoing debate about the intersection of cryptocurrency enforcement and legal policy.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.