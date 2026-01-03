Silver Viper Provides Clarification On Agreements With Nordcore Media And Red Cloud Securities

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Correction / Supplement to November 6, 2025 Release

Vancouver, BC / YOLOWIRE / January 3, 2026 / Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: $VIPR) (OTC: $VIPRF) (the "Company") issues this corrected and supplemented news release to provide additional detail relating to its previously announced agreements with Nordcore Media and Red Cloud Securities.

As noted in the November 6, 2025, release, the Company entered into two independent agreements to support ongoing digital marketing and trading-liquidity efforts. The Company is issuing this update to provide the full terms of those agreements, in accordance with the disclosure requirements under TSX.V.

Nordcore Media LLC ("Nordcore")

- The Company has retained Nordcore to provide digital advertising and online marketing services in connection with Silver Viper's investor awareness initiatives, including the creation and management of advertising campaigns, remarketing, and related digital strategy activities, as previously disclosed.

- The agreement with Nordcore is for a term of six (6) months.

- The total cost for these services is US$300,000, payable in cash.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud")

- The Company has entered into a market stabilization and liquidity services agreement with Red Cloud (agreement dated October 20, 2025), under which Red Cloud will use its best efforts to maintain reasonable trading liquidity in Silver Viper's common shares on TSX-V — as previously disclosed.

- The agreement is structured on a month-to-month basis and may be terminated by either party upon 30 days' notice, as previously described.

- The cost for these services is CAD $7,000 per month, payable in cash. Red Cloud is responsible for all costs it incurs in connection with the market-making services.

All other terms, including the parties' arm's-length status, lack of security-based compensation, and absence of securities issuance, remain unchanged from the November 6, 2025 release.

Board Resignation

The Company also announces that Mr. Taj Singh has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective December 18, 2025. The Board and management thank Mr. Singh for his contributions and service to the Company and wish him success in his future endeavors.

About Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR; OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition, collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

About Nordcore Media

Nordcore Media is a digital marketing and advertising agency specializing in data-driven growth strategies for public companies. The firm provides performance-based marketing campaigns across social media, search platforms, and content distribution networks, with an emphasis on targeting and analytics. Nordcore supports issuers by developing and optimizing digital investor-awareness initiatives aimed at improving visibility and reach within the capital markets. For more information, please visit

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a Toronto-based IIROC-registered investment dealer focused on the mining and metals sector. The firm provides a full range of capital markets services, including investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, and market-liquidity services for public companies. Red Cloud works with mining issuers of all stages to support financing, corporate development, and investor outreach objectives. For more information, please visit

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope

President and CEO

For further information, please contact Alicia Ford at 604-687-8566, email ... or visit our website at .

