Pakistan Test-Fires Indigenously Developed Taimoor Cruise Missile

MENAFN - AzerNews) Pakistan Air Force has successfully conducted the flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, marking another milestone in strengthening the country's aerospace and defence capabilities, the military said on Saturday,reports, citing Tribune.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile is capable of engaging enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometres. The missile carries a conventional warhead.

The ISPR said the missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation and guidance system and is designed to fly at very low altitudes, enabling it to evade hostile air and missile defence systems. Its precision-strike capability significantly enhances the Pakistan Air Force's conventional deterrence and operational flexibility, it added.

The successful flight test highlights the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan's defence industry. The launch was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, as well as scientists and engineers who played a key role in developing the weapon system.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, congratulated the scientists, engineers and the entire PAF team on what he described as a major achievement. He praised their professionalism, dedication and commitment to strengthening Pakistan's defence capabilities.

The air chief said such accomplishments reflected the nation's resolve to achieve technological self-sufficiency and maintain a credible conventional deterrent in a changing regional security environment. He added that the successful test demonstrated the PAF's continued focus on operational readiness, technological superiority and national security objectives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the nation and the Pakistan Air Force on the successful test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System.

The prime minister praised Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and the scientists who worked on the missile system. He commended the PAF's professional skills, dedication and unwavering commitment to strengthening Pakistan's defence.

“The successful flight test reflects the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance of Pakistan's defence industry,” the prime minister said. He added that the Taimoor Weapon System would further strengthen the country's defence and that the test reflected the PAF's ongoing efforts to achieve operational readiness, technological edge and national security goals.