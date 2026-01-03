'Calculated Collision': How Sharjah Police Rescued Driver From Cruise Control Failure

Sharjah Police's prompt action helped save a motorist from an impending accident on Friday. The driver lost control of the car due to a malfunction in the cruise control system.

The vehicle was traveling at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour, from Ahmed Bin Hadid Roundabout toward Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Within a few minutes, the traffic patrol succeeded in stopping the vehicle without recording any injuries or damages.

Recommended For You

Lieutenant Colonel Marzouq Khalfan Al-Naqbi, Director of the Patrols Department, explained that the Operations Room received a report at exactly 3:11pm on Friday, from a vehicle driver who stated that he was unable to control the vehicle's speed due to a malfunction in the cruise control system.

The nearest patrol was sent to the report's location. The patrol drove in front of the malfunctioning vehicle at a constant speed, before carrying out a light and carefully calculated collision to gradually reduce the speed and disengage the cruise control, in accordance with a precise procedure that observes the highest safety standards.

The Director of the Patrols Department added that they were able to stop the vehicle in complete safety, without any risk to its driver or to other road users.

He also pointed out that in the event of a cruise control malfunction while driving, the necessary guidelines should be followed. These include:



Maintaining firm control of the steering wheel and avoiding panic

Activating the hazard warning lights to alert other vehicles

Attempting to cancel the cruise control via the stop button

Trying to shift the transmission to neutral if possible, and applying the brakes gradually without sudden force

Avoiding turning off the engine while the vehicle is in motion.

Immediately contacting the Operations Room at 999 to request assistance Following the instructions of the duty officer and the traffic patrol commander upon their arrival