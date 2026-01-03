Iran Protests Enter 7Th Day Amid Currency Crisis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Protests in Iran, sparked by an unprecedented fall in the value of the toman against the US dollar and rising living costs, have entered their seventh day, media reports said on Saturday.

The wave of demonstrations began on Sunday, 28 December 2025, amid an economic crisis marked by the sharp depreciation of the national currency and increasing livelihood challenges.

The unrest initially erupted at Tehran's Grand Bazaar and surrounding commercial centres before spreading to other provinces.

According to DW, protests have occurred in 46 cities across 22 provinces, with demonstrations reported at least 113 locations nationwide.

In some cities, including Isfahan, Mashhad and Khorramabad, overnight protests forced demonstrators to remain on the streets throughout the night.

The Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) quoted President Masoud Pezeshkian as saying:“No one should be harmed or detained without reason, and the problems that have affected some traders in recent days must be seriously addressed and resolved.”

Last Monday, he added:“The livelihood of the people is my daily concern. We have fundamental actions on the agenda to reform the monetary and banking system and preserve people's purchasing power.”

US President Donald Trump also commented on the ongoing protests on Friday, warning that if the Iranian government opened fire on demonstrators, the United States would come to their“rescue”.

In a post on X, he stated:“If Iran shoots at peaceful protesters and violently kills them - as is their practice - the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are ready.”

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Trump's remarks.

In a statement, the ministry described such“irresponsible positions” as a continuation of the United States' bullying and unlawful approach towards the Iranian nation. It said the comments not only violated the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law regarding respect for national sovereignty, but also amounted to incitement to violence and terrorism against Iranian citizens.

