Kuwait Calls For Dialogue For Unity Of Yemeni People
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that Kuwait is following the latest political and military developments in the sisterly country of Yemen that pose a threat to the unity of Yemeni people and undermine their security and stability.
In a statement, the Ministry added that while affirming its keenness on maintaining security and stability in Yemen, Kuwait calls on brothers in Yemen to opt for dialogue, the only optimal way for unifying the Yemeni ranks.
Kuwait commended the call of chairman of Yemen's presidential leadership council for holding an inclusive conference in Riyadh, with the participation of different southern components, in a manner that shows the unified ranks and boosts constructive dialogue, the statement noted.
Kuwait has called on all concerned parties to effectively and positively partake in this conference, extolling Saudi Arabia's response to host the congress, the statement concluded. (end)
